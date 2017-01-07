Police Investigating Double Shooting In Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Homewood late Friday night.
Officers were first called to the 7700-block of Frankstown Avenue over multiple reports of gunfire around 9:30 p.m.
According to Pittsburgh Police, one of the victims was found lying on the sidewalk in the 800-block of Brushton Avenue.
He was shot multiple times and rushed to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.
Police say a second victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
Police say a home and two cars were also riddled with bullets.
The investigation continues.
