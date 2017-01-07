WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Police Investigating Double Shooting In Homewood

January 7, 2017 12:16 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Brushton avenue, Homewood, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Homewood late Friday night.

Officers were first called to the 7700-block of Frankstown Avenue over multiple reports of gunfire around 9:30 p.m.

According to Pittsburgh Police, one of the victims was found lying on the sidewalk in the 800-block of Brushton Avenue.

He was shot multiple times and rushed to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a second victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police say a home and two cars were also riddled with bullets.

The investigation continues.

