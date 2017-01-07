Wind Chills To Dip Below Zero In Parts Of Area Over Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wind chills will dip below zero for our region tonight and Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has expanded a wind chill advisory to the higher terrain in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset Counties in Pennsylvania along with Preston and Tucker Counties in West Virginia and Garrett County in Maryland.
The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds gusting up to 25 mph combined with temperatures in the single digits will cause dangerously low wind chills as cold as -15 degrees.
Frostbite and hypothermia may occur in such conditions.
Temperatures around the region will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills likely below zero.
Highs Sunday afternoon will only reach the mid teens. Be sure to cover exposed skin by wearing a hat and gloves and dress in layers to protect against the cold if you expect to be outdoors for any length of time.