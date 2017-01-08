Annual No Pants Subway Ride Hits Cities Around The World

Participants in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' stand on a New York City subway platform January 10, 2016 in New York. The 'No Pants Subway Ride' is an annual event started in 2002 by Improv Everywhere in New York, the goal of which is for riders ride the subway train dressed in normal winter clothes without pants while keeping a straight face.

(Photo Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)