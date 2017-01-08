Crews Battle Baldwin House Fire In Frigid Temperatures

BALDWIN (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in Baldwin in frigid temperatures Sunday morning.
The fire started around 10:15 a.m. in the 600-block of Penn Street.
A second alarm was requested just before 11 a.m., according to the official Allegheny County Twitter account.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.
Temperatures were in the teens Sunday morning, with wind chill bringing that down into the negatives.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter