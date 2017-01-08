WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Crews Battle Baldwin House Fire In Frigid Temperatures

January 8, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Baldwin Borough, House Fire

BALDWIN (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in Baldwin in frigid temperatures Sunday morning.

The fire started around 10:15 a.m. in the 600-block of Penn Street.

A second alarm was requested just before 11 a.m., according to the official Allegheny County Twitter account.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

Temperatures were in the teens Sunday morning, with wind chill bringing that down into the negatives.

