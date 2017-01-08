Fleury Gets 5th Straight Win, Penguins Beat Lightning 6-2

WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
January 8, 2017 8:11 PM
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots in his fifth straight win, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Fleury, who has not lost in regulation since allowing six goals to the Minnesota on Nov. 25, is 7-0-1 in his last eight decisions.

Connor Sheary had a goal and an assist, and Eric Fehr, Chris Kunitz, Scott Wilson, Phil Kessel and Kris Letang also scored for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby and Matt Cullen each two assists.

Jonathan Drouin and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in his third start in four days.

Drouin put the Lightning up 1-0 at 2:19 of the second period before the Penguins scored the next four goals to take control of the game.

