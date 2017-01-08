Le’Veon Bell Breaks Steelers Postseason Single-Game Rushing Record With 167 Yards

Ryan Mayer

The Steelers came into their Wild Card match-up with the Dolphins having Le’Veon Bell healthy for a playoff game for the first time in his career. In his first postseason action, Bell made his mark on the Steelers record books, setting the single-game postseason rushing yards record by tallying 167 yards on 29 carries as the Steelers rolled to a 30-12 win.

Bell added two touchdowns on the day, consistently showing off his patented blend of patience, speed and power on multiple highlight reel worthy runs. There’s this one from the first half that looked to be a touchdown, but was overturned by replay.

No matter, Bell got in on the next play. In the second half, that same patience was shown on a 26-yard run that ended up setting up a Chris Boswell field goal.

Then, there was his second touchdown run, that broke the record, when he seemed to wait a full three seconds before bursting up the middle untouched into the end zone.

Bell wasn’t the only standout performer on offense. Wide receiver Antonio Brown racked up 124 yards and two touchdowns on just five catches. Now, the Steelers will head on the road to Kansas City next week for a date with the AFC West champion Chiefs.