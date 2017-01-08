WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Officials: EMS Evaluated 39 Patients At Heinz Field On Sunday

January 8, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sonya Toler

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency medical services evaluated nearly 40 people during the Pittsburgh Steelers game Sunday at Heinz Field.

“The majority of the calls were due to intoxication, falls, a few medical conditions – and many who thought they had frostbite,” reported Pittsburgh Public Safety Spokesperson Sonya Toler.

15 people were transported to area hospitals, but no one was in life threatening condition.

No further information was released.

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:12 PM

