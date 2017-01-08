WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Report: Gasoline Gushes From Ruptured Tanker Truck In Salem Twp.

January 8, 2017 8:58 PM
Filed Under: Beaver Run Reservoir, Salem Township, Sunoco Logistics Partners

SALEM TWP. (KDKA) — Emergency crews worked Sunday night to stop a gasoline spill from reaching a creek in Salem Township.

The Tribune-Review reports 3,500 gallons of gasoline gushed from a ruptured tanker truck outside the Sunoco Logistics Partners fuel terminal around 5 p.m.

The gas spilled into a catch basin alone Route 66 that leads to a tributary of Beaver Run Reservoir.

Officials said they dug a series of dams to contain the gasoline.

A stretch of Route 66 from Story Road to Ringertown Road was expected to remain closed until late Sunday as crews worked to clean up the mess.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

