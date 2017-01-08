Steelers Fans Brave Bitter Cold For First Playoff Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the very beginning, Pittsburgh Steelers fans were determined not to let the chilly weather be a factor. Pregame temperatures were hovering in the teens with a near zero wind chill factor, but tailgaters came prepared.

“Layering it up, man, layering it up,” Justin Neal said.

“I’m going to be warm enough, I’m layered up too, got my hand warmers and my boots, I’m good to go,” Kelly Neal said.

One group of tailgaters used a fire to cook fish stew and to stay warm, but it wasn’t quite enough.

“It is not warming us up, you need a bonfire out here,” Kevin Sullivan said.

Things got a little better inside Heinz Field. When the Steelers ran out of the tunnel fans got an adrenaline rush, waving Terrible Towels and screaming at the top of their lungs. The Steelers took control of the game, scoring on their first two possessions.

It was enough to make some fans forget about the cold

“Oh we’re keeping warm it’s nice and warm up in here,” Vince Crabtree said. “Ben’s got everybody warmed up in here.”

But during a lull in the action, Mother Nature reminded fans that the bitter cold temperatures were not going away.

As expected, beer sales were flowing as they always do at Steelers games. But the hottest drink in town was hot chocolate.

“Keeping me warm and as long as they score I’m even warmer because I’m jumping up and down,” said Tangie Samuels.

As the clock ran down, it was clear that the Steelers were going to advance to the second round of the playoffs in one of the coldest games of the season.