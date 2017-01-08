WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Viola Davis Wins Best Supporting Actress Globe For Movie Filmed In Pittsburgh

January 8, 2017 9:20 PM
Filed Under: Fences, Golden Globes, Hill District, Viola Davis

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP/KDKA) – Viola Davis is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best supporting film actress.

Davis won for her role in Amazon’s “Fences.” She stars opposite Denzel Washington in the first big-screen adaptation of an August Wilson play.

“Fences” was filmed in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, where the play is set.

Both Washington and Davis won Tony Awards for their 2010 performances in a revival of the show.

The Globes have honored diversity throughout Sunday’s ceremony, bestowing awards on actress Tracee Ellis Ross and actor-writer Donald Glover.

Davis noted in her acceptance speech this was her fifth Globe nomination and her first win, adding, “it’s right on time.”

