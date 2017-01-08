WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Follow The Action: Steelers vs. Dolphins | Matchup | Injury Report | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

WATCH: Antonio Brown Takes Screen Pass 50 Yards To The House

January 8, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Antonio Brown, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL. Yet, entering Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Dolphins, Brown had never recorded a touchdown in the playoffs in his career. That changed on the Steelers first drive against the Dolphins.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley came out seemingly determined to get the ball into the hands of his two biggest playmakers in Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell as the duo touched the ball on four out of the five plays on the drive. The scoring play was a perfectly executed wide receiver screen where Brown got good blocks on the outside from tight end Jesse James and fellow receiver Cobi Hamilton allowing him to get to the sidelines and turn on the jets.

The score is the first postseason touchdown of Brown’s career and it put the Steelers up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia