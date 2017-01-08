WATCH: Antonio Brown Takes Screen Pass 50 Yards To The House

Ryan Mayer

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL. Yet, entering Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Dolphins, Brown had never recorded a touchdown in the playoffs in his career. That changed on the Steelers first drive against the Dolphins.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley came out seemingly determined to get the ball into the hands of his two biggest playmakers in Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell as the duo touched the ball on four out of the five plays on the drive. The scoring play was a perfectly executed wide receiver screen where Brown got good blocks on the outside from tight end Jesse James and fellow receiver Cobi Hamilton allowing him to get to the sidelines and turn on the jets.

The score is the first postseason touchdown of Brown’s career and it put the Steelers up 7-0 early in the first quarter.