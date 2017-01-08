WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Police: Woman Shot After Allegedly Attempting To Rob Female

Two Other Women Facing Drug Charges January 8, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Allentown, Attempted Robbery, Drug Deal, Larea Moore, Lisa Painter, Shooting

ALLENTOWN (KDKA) — One woman was shot and two others are facing drug charges after an incident that happened in Allentown on Saturday night.

It happened around 10:40 p.m.

Police say paramedics were flagged down on Arlington Avenue. A 19-year-old woman had a gunshot wound on her left side below her ribs. She was sent to UPMC Mercy. Her condition is unknown.

Around the same time, officers were also dispatched to intersection of Climax Street and Millbridge Street for a report of shots fired.

According to police, five females were driving to the 600-block of Climax Street to meet another female, who believed they were going to sell her prescription drugs. Police say the five females actually intended to rob the other female.

Police believe a male who was with the intended robbery victim shot at the five females, striking the 19-year-old woman. He has not yet been located. No name or description has been released.

Eighteen-year-old Lisa Painter and 20-year-old Larea Moore have been charged with possession with the intent to deliver narcotics.

No other names have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

