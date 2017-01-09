WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
75-Year-Old Driver Hurt When Dumbbell Smashes Through Windshield

January 9, 2017 7:44 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey

OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey State Police say a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through the windshield of a sport utility vehicle, injuring the motorist.

Troopers are trying to determine where the dumbbell came from when it crashed through the vehicle’s windshield about 7:30 a.m. Monday as the 75-year-old motorist was driving south on the New Jersey Turnpike near Oldmans Township.

Authorities say the driver was conscious when he was flown to a hospital. He was in serious condition Monday afternoon. Other details weren’t released on his injuries. His name also hasn’t been released.

Authorities say the dumbbell may have come from another vehicle or been thrown over one of the two overpasses near the site.

A woman in the car wasn’t injured.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

