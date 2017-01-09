87-Year-Old Woman Injured In Munhall Fire Dies

MUNHALL (KDKA) — An 87-year-old woman taken to the hospital following a fire in Munhall has died.
County officials say Elizabeth Dell passed away Friday at UPMC Mercy Hospital.
Dell was injured Dec. 16 when flames consumed the Parkview Towers in the 100 block of Caroline Street.
Officials have not released the cause and manner of her death.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
She is the second fatality. Richard Miller, 61, was also killed.
Half a dozen people were injured.
The Munhall fire chief said about 90 people, most of them seniors, lived in the building.