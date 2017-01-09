WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Take Down Dolphins | Joey Porter Arrested, Put On Leave | Big Ben In Boot | Next Up: Chiefs | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

87-Year-Old Woman Injured In Munhall Fire Dies

January 9, 2017 9:11 PM
Filed Under: Caroline Street, Munhall, Parkview Towers

MUNHALL (KDKA) — An 87-year-old woman taken to the hospital following a fire in Munhall has died.

County officials say Elizabeth Dell passed away Friday at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Dell was injured Dec. 16 when flames consumed the Parkview Towers in the 100 block of Caroline Street.

Officials have not released the cause and manner of her death.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

She is the second fatality. Richard Miller, 61, was also killed.

Half a dozen people were injured.

The Munhall fire chief said about 90 people, most of them seniors, lived in the building.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia