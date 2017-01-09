WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Dive Team To Resume Lake Erie Search For Missing Plane

January 9, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Cessna 525 Citation, Cleveland, Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland officials say a tugboat is being used to break up ice on Lake Erie as divers resume their search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared.

The city said Monday that large pieces of debris have been spotted on the lake bottom and will be brought to the surface from an area searched Friday. The city says it’s unclear if the debris is part of the plane that vanished after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29.

The plane’s cockpit voice recorder was found Friday along with a seat that might have human remains.

A memorial service is scheduled Monday in Canfield for the plane’s pilot, John T. Fleming, his wife, Sue, and their teenage sons, Jack and Andrew.

