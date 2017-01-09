Firefighters Called After Teen Gets Fingers Stuck In Ice Cream Machine

NORTH BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — Firefighters saved the day Monday when a teen got her fingers stuck in an ice cream machine.
The North Belle Vernon Fire Department reports crews were dispatched to the North Belle Vernon Dairy Queen around 5:30 p.m. for a 19-year-old who had her fingers entangled in an ice cream machine.
Her finger became stuck when she was cleaning the machine with a rag.
After 30 minutes of effort, her hand was free.
She received “crushing injuries,” and was taken to the hospital. Officials say she is in a lot of pain but has movement in the fingers.