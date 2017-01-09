Freezing Rain Advisory Goes Into Effect Tuesday For Several Counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory for parts of Western Pennsylvania tomorrow.
The advisory will be in effect for Beaver, Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland Counties from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
We can expect light snow will develop between 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday then change to freezing rain between 7 a.m. and 9 am. Freezing rain will then transition to all rain Tuesday afternoon.
Slippery road conditions and scattered power outages will be possible.