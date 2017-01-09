WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Mom’s Domestic Assault Call Leads Police To Kill 23-Year-Old

January 9, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Mercer County, Officer-Involved Shooting, Sean Hake, Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (AP) – A police officer responding to a reported domestic assault in Mercer County shot and killed a 23-year-old.

State police say the mother of Sean Marie Hake called 911 shortly before midnight Friday to report an assault at their Tamplin Street residence in Sharon.

Lt. Eric Hermick says a Sharon officer ended up shooting Hake after the situation “escalated.”

Authorities haven’t yet detailed what happened. Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson Jr. says he might hold a news conference Wednesday if he’s got enough information to release at that time.

The officer involved is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

Authorities say nobody else was hurt.

