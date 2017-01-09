Steelers Asst. Coach Joey Porter Placed On Leave Following Arrest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released a statement on the arrest of Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter.
We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday night’s incident involving Joey Porter. We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy. Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City.
Officers say the arrest took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, just hours after the Steelers’ 30-12 victory over the Dolphins in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.
