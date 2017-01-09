WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Take Down Dolphins | Joey Porter Arrested | Big Ben In Boot | Next Up: Chiefs | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Steelers Asst. Coach Joey Porter Placed On Leave Following Arrest

January 9, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Joey Porter, Kevin Colbert, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released a statement on the arrest of Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter.

We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday night’s incident involving Joey Porter. We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy. Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City.

Officers say the arrest took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, just hours after the Steelers’ 30-12 victory over the Dolphins in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia