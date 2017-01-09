WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Woman Struck With Axe During Domestic Dispute

January 9, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Allentown, Climax Street, Darrell Rankin Jr.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a woman was struck with an axe during a domestic dispute in Allentown this weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to an apartment on Climax Street early Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found the victim holding an axe and bleeding.

She reported that Darrell Rankin Jr. threw her infant onto a couch, causing the baby to hit her head. Paramedics determined the baby was not seriously harmed.

The victim had a cut on her forehead, which she said came from Rankin hitting her with an axe. She was taken to UPMC Mercy.

Rankin claimed he used the axe to defend himself.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

