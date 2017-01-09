Woodland Hills Principal Will Not Face Charges For Alleged Expletive & Threat-Filled Tirade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. confirms Woodland Hills High School Principal Kevin Murray will not face charges after a recording surfaced of him allegedly swearing at and threatening a teen student.
The 14-year-old special education student claimed Principal Murray often harasses him and speaks in a threatening manner.
The recording was made back in April while the boy was being reprimanded for a previous incident.
During the incident, the principal is allegedly caught on the recording saying among other things, “I’m going to [expletive] punch you in the face. Man-to-man, bro. I don’t care if you are [expletive] 14-years-old or not. I will punch you in your face, and when we go down to court, it’s your word against mine, and mine wins every time.”
The principal was placed on leave and protesters have called for Murray’s firing.
This is a developing story. Watch KDKA News at 11 p.m. for Ralph Iandotti’s report.