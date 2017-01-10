Ben Roethlisberger: ‘It’s Not My Call’ To Come Out Of Games Early

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – It was a huge victory on the field last week for the Steelers as they won their wild card round matchup with the Miami Dolphins, but an injury to Ben Roethlisberger still hangs over the team as he left the stadium in a walking boot that day.

Ben joined The Cook and Poni Show on Sportsradio 93.7 The FAN for his weekly #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show and updated us on his status.

“I’m doing well,” Ben said. But he went on to say that the foot isn’t 100%. “I feel it obviously today, but like I said, I’m walking around without a boot and I’ll be ready to go.”

There was plenty of controversy over Ben’s injury as many fans and analysts wondered why he was still in the game with the team up 18 and Mike Tomlin electing to protect another player as he pulled Le’Veon Bell.

Ben was asked about why he was still in the game at that point and whose call that is.

“That’s not my call, I’ll never go to coach and say ‘Hey, take me out.’ I stay in the game and fight with my guys. He’s the boss, he tells me to come out and sometimes I may fight him on it and say I want to stay in the game, but sometimes I’ll just listen to him and come on out of the game. So really, it’s his call, not much I can do about that.”

Ben also talked about the play call that came in for him to being throwing late in the game with the verdict all but solidified.

“Coach Haley called a pass play, we had a pretty good play called. Hindsight always is what it is, should we have ran it, could we have done this, could we have done that? Potentially, yes. We also had a receiver, a young receiver, not run the proper route, and if he would have ran the proper route, the ball probably could have come out of my hand quicker because he would have been open, and it wouldn’t have happened. That being said, I’m not injured, I’m fine, I’ll be ready to go, and we move on.”

