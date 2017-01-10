Best Restaurants In Pittsburgh For Valentine’s Day 2017

Whether it’s for a first date or to show your appreciation for your love of a lifetime, nothing says Valentine’s Day like dinner at a romantic restaurant. Sharing a meal together is a wonderful way to celebrate your love as it provides you and your sweetheart the opportunity to relax, reconnect and rekindle your relationship. Bonus points if your reservations include indulging in some of the finest entrées and desserts in the city. This Valentine’s Day, treat your significant other to a starry-eyed meal at one of these five area restaurants that receive high marks for ambiance, romance and flavor.

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

1411 Grandview Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15211

(412) 481-4414

www.montereybayfishgrotto.com There are few views as impressive as that from Mt. Washington where Monterey Bay Fish Grotto sits. Its all-encompassing downtown panorama is just the beginning, however, as you’ll soon find its exceptional seafood menu and upscale elegance are just as notable. Your love will know how much effort you put into making Valentine’s Day special when you start your evening with your favorite bottle of wine or cocktails before you feast on everything from fresh fish to shareable sides and delectable chef selections prepared using local, fresh ingredients. Make your reservations early in preparation for the most romantic night of the year via the restaurant’s website.

Altius

1230 Grandview Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15211

(412) 904-4442

www.altiuspgh.com Altius, rated by a four-diamond restaurant by AAA, is another top-notch choice for incredible views of the city skyline. Located along Mt. Washington’s Grandview Avenue, Altius combines a modern atmosphere with craft cocktails and swanky New American entrées. You’re sure to win over your sweetie with courses featuring items like chilled oysters, Jubilee Hilltop Ranch Chicken Breast, Chilean sea bass and apple tart tatin. You’ll fall in love all over again over after-dinner drinks like Altius’ popular liquid chocolate bourbon ball and Lazzaroni Limoncello. Place your reservations using the restaurant’s convenient website.

Joseph Tambellini Restaurant

5701 Bryant St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 665-9000

www.josephtambellini.com When it comes to food, Italian cuisine is practically synonymous with romance, and you’ll find both at Joseph Tambellini Restaurant. Named one of the 10 best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh, it’s the perfect place for a first date or getting to know one another a little better. Start your evening off right with drinks from its California and Italian wine list. Keep the romance blazing and conversation flowing over expertly prepared entrées, including market fresh fish, veal, chicken, pastas and steaks. If the night is going well, stay for dessert; its handmade signature favorites like Joe’s homemade tiramisu or butterscotch pound cake will leave you swooning. Secure a table by making reservations this Valentine’s Day at this Highland Park restaurant. Related: Best Romantic Getaways Around Pittsburgh

Hyeholde Restaurant

1516 Coraopolis Heights Road

Moon Township, PA 15108

(412) 264-3116

www.hyeholde.com For a somewhat nontraditional atmosphere, plan your Valentine’s Day at Moon Township’s Hyeholde Restaurant. With its four acres of beautiful land that features everything from old bars and whimsical stone pathways to stained glass windows and medieval-inspired tapestries, this restaurant is truly spectacular, especially during the winter months when snow covers its grounds. You and your Valentine will be just as enchanted by its food as the atmosphere thanks to a carefully crafted menu highlighting American and French cuisine, decadent desserts and fine dessert wines. Just a few hours at the castle-like Hyeholde Restaurant will leave your sweetheart feeling like a princess.