Citizen Police Review Board Looking Further Into Joey Porter Arrest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Citizen Police Review Board is taking a closer look at the arrest of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter.

Porter is accused of assaulting a doorman and an off-duty police officer working a security detail outside of a South Side bar Sunday night, hours after the Steelers beat the Dolphins at Heinz Field.

In a statement released Monday, general manager Kevin Colbert announced Porter had been placed on leave.

According to the criminal complaint, Porter told arresting officer Paul Able, “You’re lying. I never touched you.” In the complaint, Able said Porter grabbed him so tightly that he could not pull away.

Tuesday, the Citizen Police Review Board said they were looking further into the case.

“We opened an inquiry into the arrest of Joey Porter by Officer Paul Able for the purpose of understanding clearly what transpired Sunday night,” Citizen Police Review board executive director Elizabeth Pittinger said. “Both individuals bring a certain celebrity to the incident, but as far as we’re concerned, we’re interested in whether or not Officer Able conducted himself as expected of a Pittsburgh police officer and in accordance to their general orders, policies and procedures.”

Acting police chief Scott Schubert released a statement early Tuesday evening, supporting Able.

The statement read:

“In order to clear the air regarding conflicting reports in the media surrounding the circumstances that led to the arrest of Mr. Porter, I reviewed video available from several vantage points, including the arresting officer’s body-worn camera. I have concluded that the officer’s account of the incident is accurate and our officer conducted himself in the professional manner that is to be expected. Once the altercation began, the officer turned on his body-worn camera as soon as he was safely able. I support the actions of Officer Paul Able in this arrest.”

Able was previously under investigation when he shot a 21-year-old man in the hand while he was off-duty 8 years ago. He was found not guilty of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

