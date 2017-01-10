Monroeville Mayor: ‘We’re Still In The Dark About Gateway School Police Authority’

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A month after being sworn in, it’s become apparent that there’s still some confusion about the Gateway School District’s new, armed security force and what it can and can’t do.

A large fight at the high school Monday morning, posted on Facebook, has illuminated a jurisdictional problem.

School police, now lacking the proper license authorization, cannot issue citations. So Monroeville Police were called to the school to cite several teenagers for disorderly conduct, but the Monroeville Police said they couldn’t issue any citations on the spot.

Monroeville Mayor Greg Erosenko told a Tuesday night council meeting, “Our officers didn’t see the fight. What they did was request information. We are waiting for that information, and our officers will do an investigation. And, if it’s appropriate to issue summary offenses, they will. But, right now, it is totally under investigation.”

Mayor Erosenko said the relationship between the Gateway School Board and the Municipality of Monroeville has recently gone downhill and doesn’t know why.

“We don’t even know what their authority line is,” he added. “The Vice President of the school board didn’t realize as of today, they can’t issue summary offenses. We don’t know what they’re allowed to do or not. That’s never been shared with us.”

