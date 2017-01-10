Police: Man Stabbed Now Facing Assault, Stalking Charges In Ongoing Domestic Dispute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have charged a man who was stabbed multiple times in Homewood last night in connection with an alleged ongoing domestic violence situation.

The latest incident happened between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday at the apartment of the man’s ex-girlfriend on El Court.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman first called 911 around 5:20 p.m. to report her ex-boyfriend, identified as Andre Williams Jr., was calling her repeatedly and sending her threatening messages. Police say one message was a photo of bullets and said, “he will use them and isn’t afraid to die.”

Police say Williams showed up at the woman’s apartment and began banging on the door and trying to get it open, but ran away before police arrived.

Authorities say there was a warrant out for Williams’ arrest on domestic violence and stalking charges.

Officers were called back to the apartment a second time at 6:40 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, Williams forced his way into the apartment and held his ex-girlfriend, their child and a family friend at knifepoint.

Police say the women tried to call for help, but he took the phone away and also grabbed an empty bottle they were allegedly using to defend themselves.

Investigators say Williams threw his ex-girlfriend’s friend to the ground and began punching her. That’s when, according to the criminal complaint, the ex-girlfriend grabbed the knife and stabbed Williams.

Williams, who at one time was living in the apartment but is now homeless, suffered multiple stab wounds to the back and the head. The women were able to escape to a neighbor’s home and Williams ran away again before police got to the scene.

Police say the eventually showed up at Allegheny General Hospital, where he is now being treated for his stab wounds.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Back in September, police say Williams assaulted his girlfriend after she asked some of his friends to leave their apartment. According to the criminal complaint, he allegedly punched her, grabbed her by the hair and throat and threatened to “slit her throat.”

The criminal complaint reports the woman fled the apartment with their child by going out a window and walking across rowhouse rooftops after Williams allegedly told her, “If your call the cops I will [expletive] kill you.”

Williams is now facing charges of burglary, aggravated assault, stalking and making terroristic threats.

He remains in Allegheny General Hospital recovering from his stab wounds. Police say once he is medically cleared, he will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail.