Hostess Issues Recall For Twinkies Over Salmonella Concerns

January 10, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: FDA, Food and Drug Administration, Hostess, Recall, Recalls, Salmonella, Twinkies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Check your pantry if you still have any Christmas treats leftover from the holidays.

A recall has been issued for Hostess’s Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies over health concerns.

According to the FDA, the coating on them contains milk powder ingredients that may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The FDA says there have been no reports of illnesses and so far none of the tests done on the coating has come back positive for salmonella.

But the company says they are being cautious.

The recalled White Peppermint Twinkies were sold in nine-pack boxes with the code, UPC 888109111571.

You can return the uneaten products to the store where they purchased for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.

