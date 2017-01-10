WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Take Down Dolphins | Joey Porter Arrested, Put On Leave | Big Ben No Longer In Walking Boot | Next Up: Chiefs | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Police Investigating Lawrenceville Armed Robbery

January 10, 2017 9:50 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — Police in Lawrenceville are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. at a Cricket store in the 4200-block of Butler Street.

Police say a male suspect pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the store, ran around the corner onto 43rd Street and got into a newer white sedan that drove inbound on Butler Street.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion. He is between 6-feet and 6-feet-2-inches tall with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a hooded, dark blue and black jacket and a ball cap. A black scarf was covering his face.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia