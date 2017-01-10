Police Investigating Lawrenceville Armed Robbery

LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — Police in Lawrenceville are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday evening.
It happened around 6:10 p.m. at a Cricket store in the 4200-block of Butler Street.
Police say a male suspect pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money.
After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the store, ran around the corner onto 43rd Street and got into a newer white sedan that drove inbound on Butler Street.
The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion. He is between 6-feet and 6-feet-2-inches tall with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a hooded, dark blue and black jacket and a ball cap. A black scarf was covering his face.
The investigation is ongoing.
