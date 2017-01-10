WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Take Down Dolphins | Joey Porter Arrested, Put On Leave | Big Ben No Longer In Walking Boot | Next Up: Chiefs | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Thief Steals Make-A-Wish Donations From Clairton Convenience Store

January 10, 2017 11:37 PM
Filed Under: Clairton, Make A Wish

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Clairton police are searching for an individual who stole a Make-A-Wish donation can from a convenience store.

It happened Friday at the Uni-Mart on N. State Street.

In surveillance video, a man in a black hooded sweatshirt puts the jar inside his jacket and walks out the door.

Police say it is unknown how much money was in the can, but they say it was half full.

According to police, this individual has been seen roaming the area.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information on his whereabouts should call 412-233-6213 or email CCPDmmcda@tuppergroup.com.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia