Thief Steals Make-A-Wish Donations From Clairton Convenience Store

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Clairton police are searching for an individual who stole a Make-A-Wish donation can from a convenience store.
It happened Friday at the Uni-Mart on N. State Street.
In surveillance video, a man in a black hooded sweatshirt puts the jar inside his jacket and walks out the door.
Police say it is unknown how much money was in the can, but they say it was half full.
According to police, this individual has been seen roaming the area.
Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information on his whereabouts should call 412-233-6213 or email CCPDmmcda@tuppergroup.com.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter