Man Accused Of Murdering Brackenridge Neighbor Waives Extradition Hearing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (KDKA) — The man accused of killing his neighbor in Brackenridge and then stealing her car went before a judge in West Virginia Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Bartlett, 25, waived his extradition hearing and will now come back to Pennsylvania to face murder charges in Allegheny County.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports that Bartlett said nothing as he made his way into the courtroom.

HAPPENING NOW:Justin Bartlett just entered courtroom in Marion Co. WV 4 extradition hearing.Charged w/ homicide 4 Brackenridge woman's death pic.twitter.com/e6X2QHmDyN — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 10, 2017

Bartlett is charged with homicide, burglary, theft and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 63-year-old Linda McGinnis, his next door neighbor.

He is accused of stabbing McGinnis with a steak knife from her own kitchen while she slept in her bed on New Year’s Eve.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that McGinnis died from a chop wound to the head and a stab wound to the neck.

Police tracked McGinnis’ car and then found Bartlett in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Investigators say he stole her car so he could go to West Virginia to visit a girl on her birthday.

The criminal complaint reported that Bartlett told police “he did not mean to kill Linda” and “she did not deserve what happened to her.” He said he “only wanted to get a car and leave Pennsylvania to start over.”

Stay with KDKA-TV for Amy Wadas’ full reports on this developing story at 5 & 6 p.m.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter