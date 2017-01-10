WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Penguins, Flyers To Play 50th Anniversary Alumni Game

January 10, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pittsburgh Penguins alumni will take on the Flyers alumni as both teams celebrate 50 seasons of hockey with a 50th Anniversary Alumni Game on Saturday, January 14th at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Members of the Penguins’ alumni roster includes: Bryan Trottier, Colby Armstrong, Ryan Malone, Greg Malone, Dave Hannan, Troy Loney, Jamie Leach, Phil Bourque, Dennis Owchar, Francouis Leroux, Kim Clackson, Doug Bodger, Jocelyn Thibault and Jean-Sebastian Aubin.

Unfortunately, Mario Lemieux, Ron Francis, Mark Recchi, and current Penguins assistant coach Rich Tocchet are unable to attend.

The Flyers’ alumni lineup looks like this:
Bill Barber-Bob Clarke-Reggie Leach
John LeClair-Eric Lindros-Mikael Renberg
Brian Propp-Dave Poulin-Tim Kerr
Simon Gagne-Danny Briere-Todd Fedoruk
Murray Craven-Orest Kindrachuk-Bob Kelly
Joe Watson-Jim Watson
Brad Marsh-Mark Howe
Luke Richardson-Eric Desjardins
Terry Carkner-Kjell Samuelsson
Brian Boucher
Neil Little

Propp, 57, will hit the ice just 16 months after having a serious stroke that left him unable to speak.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the charitable and community-based works of the Flyers Alumni Association and Flyers Charities.

The Penguins will host the Flyers at Heinz Field on Saturday, February 25th as part of the 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series.

