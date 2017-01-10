Peters Twp. Residents Taking Sides In Neighbors’ Ladder Feud

PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Shawnee Trail in Peters Township is littered with ladders.

They appear in one yard after another. The story follows a series of “steps.” It began when ladders lining the fence of Greg Fortunato’s property angered his neighbor, who gives his name as Gary.

“The last four years have been the worst years of my life, because of these people,” he says.

Gary feels construction equipment, captured in a series of photographs, interferes with enjoyment of his home.

“Nobody should have to look at that, especially out here in Peters.”

He countered with several large signs of complaint: a pair of four-by-eight foot signs in the front yard, and another in the back – until the Township told him to take them down.

His neighbor responded with a “No Trespassing” sign. Fortunato told us, off camera, that neighbors have put ladders in their yards as a signs of support.

“If it was something garbage, or something else, next to his house, or junk next to his house, but we just thought it was kind of silly that it was just a ladder,” says neighbor Nancy Bove.

“They think this whole story is about one ladder,” Gary responds. “One ladder has nothing to do with it.”

Gary says he moved to Peters to escape a feud with a neighbor in Elizabeth. When asked if there is any chance to repair the current relationship, one rung at a time, he answers quickly. “Absolutely, positively, not ever!”

