Spat Between Gov. Wolf And State GOP Continues

January 10, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Tom Wolf, Labor and Industry Department, Pennsylvania, Republicans, Unemployment

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) — A dispute between the Wolf administration and the Pennsylvania Senate is causing pain for unemployed workers in Pennsylvania.

Three offices in eastern and central Pennsylvania that process jobless claims closed last month after the state Senate failed to act on a funding bill to keep them open.

Gov. Tom Wolf tells the KDKA Morning News that funding the centers would not impact the budget since the measure simply calls for a transfer of money out of the state’s unemployment compensation fund.

“It’s required that authorization, which the house dully gave, and for some reason, the Senate held up,” said Gov. Wolf

Senate Republicans say that funding option is only temporary, and that they want a permanent funding source.

The spat has been bubbling ever since the state Senate, in November, ended its two-year session without voting on legislation to authorize funds for unemployment call centers. Gov. Wolf followed by announcing plans to close some of those call centers.

