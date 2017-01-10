WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Suspect Accused Of Running Down Man On New Year’s Day Arrested

January 10, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Archie Kimble, Heckleman Street, Hit & Run, Shane Grimm, Troy Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested the Troy Hill man accused of running over another man with his SUV during a dispute on New Year’s Day.

Police say 28-year-old Shane Grimm struck Archie Kimble as he was walking on Heckleman Street with a group of friends.

Kimble was tossed onto the hood and windshield and suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital with a brain bleed.

Grimm swerved and drove away, police said.

He is now in custody and was arraigned early Tuesday morning. He is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

