WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Take Down Dolphins | Joey Porter Arrested, Put On Leave | Big Ben No Longer In Walking Boot | Next Up: Chiefs | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

U2 Bringing Joshua Tree Tour To Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field

January 10, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, U2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U2 is returning to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2011.

The band will bring The Joshua Tree Tour to Heinz Field on June 7 with special guest The Lumineers.

U2 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic 1987 album and will play “The Joshua Tree” in its entirety.

In release the band says: “To celebrate the album – as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too – we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

The album features hits like “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and “Where The Streets Have No Name.”

The concert will be the band’s first trip back to Pittsburgh since playing Heinz Field in 2011 as part of the U2 360 Tour.

Tickets range from $35 to $280 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at Ticketmaster.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia