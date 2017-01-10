U2 Bringing Joshua Tree Tour To Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U2 is returning to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2011.
The band will bring The Joshua Tree Tour to Heinz Field on June 7 with special guest The Lumineers.
U2 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic 1987 album and will play “The Joshua Tree” in its entirety.
In release the band says: “To celebrate the album – as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too – we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”
The album features hits like “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and “Where The Streets Have No Name.”
The concert will be the band’s first trip back to Pittsburgh since playing Heinz Field in 2011 as part of the U2 360 Tour.
Tickets range from $35 to $280 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at Ticketmaster.