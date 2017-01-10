WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Down Goes Baylor: Top-Ranked Bears Lose To No. 10 WVU 89-68

January 10, 2017 9:35 PM
Filed Under: Baylor, College Basketball, West Virginia Basketball, West Virginia Mountaineers, West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Nathan Adrian broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 22 points, and No. 10 West Virginia beat No. 1 Baylor 89-68 on Tuesday night in the Bears’ first game as the top-ranked team in program history.

Baylor (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) committed a season-high 29 turnovers – the school record is 31 – and never led in its second true road game of the season. The loss means No. 5 Gonzaga is the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I.

West Virginia (14-2, 3-1) started the second half with an 11-3 run and kept pouring it on, leading by as many as 26 points down the stretch.

