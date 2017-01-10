Down Goes Baylor: Top-Ranked Bears Lose To No. 10 WVU 89-68

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Nathan Adrian broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 22 points, and No. 10 West Virginia beat No. 1 Baylor 89-68 on Tuesday night in the Bears’ first game as the top-ranked team in program history.
Baylor (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) committed a season-high 29 turnovers – the school record is 31 – and never led in its second true road game of the season. The loss means No. 5 Gonzaga is the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I.
West Virginia (14-2, 3-1) started the second half with an 11-3 run and kept pouring it on, leading by as many as 26 points down the stretch.
