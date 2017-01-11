Black Ice Causes Numerous Accidents During Morning Rush Hour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Black ice created hazardous road conditions during the Wednesday morning rush hour all across the area, especially in Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

By 6:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers in Allegheny County were reporting at least 10 accidents caused by black ice out on the roadways.

Some of those places included Saw Mill Run Boulevard at Crane Avenue, Noblestown Road at Idlewood Avenue in Scott Township, Butler Street near Baker Street in Lawrenceville and Washington Boulevard at One Wild Place in Highland Park.

Meanwhile, nearby, traffic on the Highland Park Bridge at Route 28 was slow going for most of the morning.

In Westmoreland County, accidents were reported at Route 30 eastbound after W. Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield Township. All lanes were blocked following that crash.

Also, in Ligonier Township, an accident involving up to 12 vehicles was reported on Route 30 westbound near Quarry Lane.

The road conditions also prompted many schools to call two-hour delays. Check out the full list here.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | Radar | Traffic Conditions | Weather App | Photos

Despite the air temperatures being above freezing, the clear skies and the ground still being relatively cold caused the black ice to develop.

“Winds have calmed down, that’s allowing for anything that’s run off of those roads to sit down for a while. We’ve cleared out with our skies, radiational cooling allowing us to see those temperatures really falling quickly at the surface, and we’ve also had a very cold air mass in place over the last couple of days,” said KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley. “You put all that together, temperatures at the surface still just below that freezing mark and that means that especially things like brick or concrete out there is going to be just below the freezing mark. That means black ice will be possible.”

Drivers are urged to use extra caution this morning and allow for plenty of extra time.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter