High Winds Cause Damage, Power Outages Across Area

January 11, 2017 5:41 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High winds Tuesday night and Wednesday morning caused damage and power outages across southwestern Pennsylvania.

In Collier Township, a tree came down on some power lines along Colecrest Drive around 1 a.m., causing a fire. Three nearby homes were evacuated until the fire was brought under control.

In Overbrook, high winds toppled two light poles on the Used Car World property at the corner of Route 51 and Overbrook Boulevard. One vehicle on the lot sustained some minor damage.

West Penn Power reported thousands of customers lost power, including more than 3,000 in Westmoreland County. Many of the outages were north of Jeannette. A West Penn Power spokesman said there was no single event that caused the large number of outages. Instead, he said it was the accumulation of several wind damage incidents.

The Trinity Area School District was put on a 2-hour delay Wednesday due to power outages and what the district described as “trees down everywhere”.

Duquesne Light reported around 100 customers without power in Robinson Township and Shaler.

