Kidsburgh: Program Helps Connect Kids With Mentors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Children of all ages and backgrounds need a mentor, someone to support them in setting and reaching their goals.

Kidsburgh says, however, that research shows 1 in 3 children does not have a mentor.

Now, a program created by the Mentoring Partnership of Southwestern Pennsylvania is helping more people be mentors in more ways.

More information on local mentoring programs can be found here: kidsburgh.org/kidsburgh-mentoring-guide/

