No. 14 Louisville Survives Artis, Pittsburgh 85-80

January 11, 2017 9:49 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, lOUISVILLE, Pitt basketball, Pitt Panthers, University Of Pittsburgh

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Quentin Snider scored 22 points, including two free throws with 25.3 seconds remaining, and Deng Adel added a free throw 8 seconds later as No. 14 Louisville survived Jamel Artis’ career-high 43 points to outlast Pittsburgh 85-80 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals appeared in good shape with a 59-35 lead midway through the second half before Artis’ 32-point second half rallied the Panthers within 81-76 with 45 seconds remaining. Donovan Mitchell made one of two from the line before Snider and Adel added critical free throws to provide a cushion as Louisville (14-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its second straight.

Snider also had a couple of key baskets down the stretch to finish 7 of 11 from the field including 3 of 4 from long range. Mitchell and Adel each finished with 15 points and Ray Spalding had 11 for the Cardinals.

Artis was 15 of 22 from the field with seven 3s while Michael Young added 17 for Pittsburgh (12-5, 1-3).

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

