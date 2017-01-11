Masked Suspect Holds Up Family Dollar In New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a masked suspect who held up a Family Dollar store in New Kensington.
According to the New Kensington Police Department, the suspect came into the store in Parnassus on Monday with a black handgun.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-feet-5-inches tall with a thin build.
He was wearing a mask and carrying a red bandana in his left back pocket.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or with information on the robbery is asked to contact New Kensington Police at 724-339-7534 or 724-339-7533 or newkensingtonpolice@gmail.com.
