Masked Suspect Holds Up Family Dollar In New Kensington

January 11, 2017 1:44 PM By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Family Dollar, New Kensington, Parnassus, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a masked suspect who held up a Family Dollar store in New Kensington.

According to the New Kensington Police Department, the suspect came into the store in Parnassus on Monday with a black handgun.

(Source: New Kensington Police)

(Source: New Kensington Police)

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-feet-5-inches tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a mask and carrying a red bandana in his left back pocket.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or with information on the robbery is asked to contact New Kensington Police at 724-339-7534 or 724-339-7533 or newkensingtonpolice@gmail.com.

