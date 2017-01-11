HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Tomlin Wrong | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Shooting Victim’s Body Found In McKeesport Alley

January 11, 2017 12:12 PM By Lisa Washington
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Death Investigation, Hilty Alley, Lisa Washington, McKeesport, Shooting

McKEESPORT (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a homicide after the body of a young man was discovered early Wednesday morning in McKeesport.

The body of the 21-year-old victim was found just before 8 a.m. in the 1300-block of Hilty Alley.

“Trash collection was in progress about 10 till 8 when they discovered a body. We believe that body may be associated with those shots being fired last night,” said Lt. Andrew Schurman, of Allegheny County Police.

(Photo Credit: KDKA/Lisa Washington)

(Photo Credit: KDKA/Lisa Washington)

Police say they received 911 calls for shots fired in the area of Hilty Alley Tuesday evening, but officers didn’t find any evidence of gunfire. A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she lives near the alley and heard arguing early Wednesday morning.

“I did hear, like, people arguing and then I heard, it sounded like a tin can drop. It didn’t sound like a weapon, it sounded like someone knocked over some garbage cans in the alley,” the woman said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police won’t say if they’ve talked to any witnesses. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police say this was the first deadly shooting in McKeesport in the New Year.

More from Lisa Washington
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia