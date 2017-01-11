Shooting Victim’s Body Found In McKeesport Alley

McKEESPORT (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a homicide after the body of a young man was discovered early Wednesday morning in McKeesport.

The body of the 21-year-old victim was found just before 8 a.m. in the 1300-block of Hilty Alley.

“Trash collection was in progress about 10 till 8 when they discovered a body. We believe that body may be associated with those shots being fired last night,” said Lt. Andrew Schurman, of Allegheny County Police.

Police say they received 911 calls for shots fired in the area of Hilty Alley Tuesday evening, but officers didn’t find any evidence of gunfire. A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she lives near the alley and heard arguing early Wednesday morning.

“I did hear, like, people arguing and then I heard, it sounded like a tin can drop. It didn’t sound like a weapon, it sounded like someone knocked over some garbage cans in the alley,” the woman said.

Police won’t say if they’ve talked to any witnesses. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police say this was the first deadly shooting in McKeesport in the New Year.