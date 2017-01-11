WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Ovechkin Scores Twice, Passes 1,000 Points As Caps Beat Pens

January 11, 2017 11:04 PM
Filed Under: Alex Ovechkin, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) – Alex Ovechkin scored twice to reach and exceed the 1,000-point plateau, leading the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Becoming the 84th player in NHL history to hit the milestone, Ovechkin put the team on his back as Washington won its seventh consecutive game and snapped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at five.

Justin Williams and Nicklas Backstrom also scored, and Braden Holtby made 30 saves.

Ovechkin wasted no time picking up his 1,000th point , beating Marc-Andre Fleury just 35 seconds in for his 20th goal this season. He’s the only player to score 20 in every season since 2005-06, his rookie year.

In true Ovechkin fashion, the Russian superstar scored from his spot on the power play in the second period for his 1,001st point.

Evgeni Malkin, who was picked second behind Ovechkin in 2004, and Patric Hornqvist scored for Pittsburgh.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

