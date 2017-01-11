HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Tomlin Wrong | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Part-time Donora Officer Charged With Stealing Heroin From Evidence

January 11, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Donora, Donora Police Department, Heroin, James Johnson V, John Shumway, Monongahela, Officer James Johnson V, Washington County, Washington County District Attorney’s Office

DONORA (AP) – A part-time police officer has been charged with stealing $1,300 worth of heroin from the evidence room at a southwestern Pennsylvania police department.

Twenty-nine-year-old James Johnson V, of Monongahela, didn’t immediately return a call for comment after Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone announced the charges Wednesday.

Vittone says Donora police seized two batches of heroin during the search of a home in August, one containing 237 individual dose bags of heroin and the other 133 bags.

The drugs were stored in separate, sealed envelopes and by the time an officer went to send them to a crime lab for testing two days later, the 133-bag envelope was missing.

Investigators used surveillance video to determine Johnson entered the room, and say he acknowledged stealing the drugs for personal use.

Court records don’t list a defense attorney.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia