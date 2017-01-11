Controversial Petrochemical Plant Plans Move Forward In Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A controversial plan to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant in Beaver County moved ahead Wednesday night.

The Potter Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow the solicitor to draw up approval documents for conditional use permit.

The board will consider actually approving those permits at a later date.

Dozens of opponents concerned about air and water quality and health issues spoke out against the permit process. They raised signs reading “Deny” and “Disastrous Decision.”

Approval of the necessary permits will basically amount to a local construction permit.

