Professor Calls Current State of Journalism ‘A Disgrace’

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio 1020 KDKA) – A local professor called journalism today “a disgrace” on The Mike Pintek Show.
Bill Moushey, a professor of journalism at Point Park University, was responding to unverified reports that Russia had disparaging information about President-elect Donald Trump. Some media outlets released the report.
“It’s time for journalists to take some responsibility for their profession,” Moushey said, adding journalists should focus on getting stories right, and not being the first to report.
Moushey thinks the internet and television has muddied the water.
“With all these platforms that exist today, people have lost their minds about when it’s right to move a story or not,” he said. “Responsible media should vet everything they put out, and responsible media does do that.”