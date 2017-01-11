Steelers Playoff Game Rally To Be Held Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will get pumped up for the Steelers’ next playoff game at a rally downtown Friday.
The rally will be held at the Courthouse Courtyard at noon.
Prior to the official start of the rally, Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley will be broadcasting live from the Courthouse on 970 ESPN Radio starting at 10 a.m. DJ Steve Maffei Jr. will appear at 11:30 a.m.
There will also be giveaways and appearances from the Pittsburgh Steeline Drumline, Steely McBeam and former Steelers Dwayne Woodruff and Chris Hoke.
In addition to coming down to celebrate “#HereWeGo Day,” fans are asked to bring non-perishable foods to donate to the food bank.
The Steelers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
