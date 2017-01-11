Train, Car Crash In Sutersville

SUTERSVILLE (KDKA) — A train and a vehicle crashed in Sutersville on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near 1st Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.

The Sutersville Volunteer Fire Department reported around 7 p.m. that crossings were blocked, and PennDOT and emergency responders were detouring traffic.

The fire chief reported that no one was injured.

According to the Tribune Review, a man made a wrong turn onto the train tracks and managed to jump out of his car before the train hit.

