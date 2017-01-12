FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Bill For Pa. Email Probe Hits $1.8 Million

January 12, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Attorney General's Office, Bruce Beemer, Kathleen Kane, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (CBS Philadelphia) — The final price tag for a probe of inappropriate emails exchanged by Pennsylvania government employees will reach almost $2 million.

The email probe was commissioned by former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane. Her successor, Bruce Beemer, criticized the methodology of the investigation, and as a result, panned it as a “poor use” of taxpayer dollars.

The Attorney General’s Office has now reached a settlement which will see the private law firm hired by Kane paid less than it wanted, but will still see around $1.8 million for its work.

Beemer says only that the settlement is “in the best interests of the office.”

“I don’t really have any other comment on that, other than we felt that… this needed to be addressed so that the attorney general-elect could have an opportunity to focus on a whole host of other issues,” he said.

In a statement, a spokesman for Attorney General-elect Josh Shapiro says he is “encouraged” that the issue has been resolved.

