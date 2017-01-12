WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Boots With Swastikas On Soles Being Recalled

January 12, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Boots, Recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pair of work boots are being recalled after a customer discovered tiny swastikas on the soles.

A photo of the design flaw was posted on Reddit and the post has been viewed millions of times.

It shows the soles of the boots and then the design the soles make.

As you can see they leave tiny swastikas wherever you walk.

The military-style boots were made by Polar Fox and sold on Amazon.

A manager at Conal International Trading Inc. who manufactures the boots said it was unintentional and they weren’t aware of the questionable design until they saw the complaint on Reddit.

The company says they are recalling the boots after the complaints.

